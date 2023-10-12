Major technology companies around the world have been trying to eliminate passwords for a long time.

But in this case, Google has outdone all companies and made passkeys the default sign-in method for all accounts on its network, a technology that made passwords a thing of the past.

Keep in mind that this technology was introduced by Apple in September 2022.

Passkeys was first made part of Apple’s iOS 16, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.

Later in October 2022, Google added Passkeys support to Android phones and the Chrome web browser. Passkeys are essentially digital keys that are easier to use while being more secure because they are not stored on a web server. Instead of long passwords, this technology uses a 4-digit PIN code or biometric details to log in. Since using this technology will make it impossible for hackers to access people’s accounts, Google has announced making it the default sign-in method.

A statement from Google said that users will be notified of the new change by sending a push or notification and will be asked to create a key for themselves.

Creating a pass is very easy

Creating a passkey is very easy, you just need to visit Google’s official Passkeys website to generate the PIN or biometric data that will be linked to your account.

Passkeys basically consist of methods to unlock your smartphone like a fingerprint, PIN code face unlock, etc.

When PassKey is ready, it will work on all devices that are using Google’s password manager.

It also means that you will have access to all accounts even if the phone is lost.

But on a computer, it will need to have Windows 10 or later operating system, while on a smartphone it will need to have Android 9 or later operating system.

According to Google, the use of passwords is not being eliminated completely and users can turn off the Skip Password When Possible option by going to the sign-in options page.