LAHORE: Ushna Shah, a Pakistani actor, has declared her engagement to Hamza Amin.

Ushna posted a photo of herself and her fiance on Instagram and captioned it, “Meet my missing puzzle piece, @hamza.amin87 -Munda Sohna Vee Eh Teh Changa Vee. Bismillah Kariye! #hamush”

With only their closest friends and family present, the wedding appears to be private. Ushna is wearing a stunning pink desi attire with a natural makeup appearance.

Soon after she announced her engagement, congratulations flooded the “Habs” actor’s comment section.

She was frequently spotted with Hamza Amin last year, and the couple’s relationship is now confirmed.

Ushna has been producing some of the best dramas in Pakistani history for the past ten years that she has been in the business. Alif Allah aur Insaan, Balaa, Lashkara, Bashar Momin, Habs, and She has been dominating the profession with her charm and her great acting abilities.