Through the Google Play Beta Program, the instant messaging software WhatsApp is releasing an upgrade that will grant Android users’ access to version 2.22.16.12, according to WABetaInfo.

The messaging app has given beta users the ability to hide their online status, but the feature will be made available to all other users in a subsequent update, according to a report from WhatsApp tracker.

As seen in the screenshot up top, the app intends to expand the privacy settings with a new section. Users can change the setting in that by selecting the “Last Seen” option.



Unfortunately, because it is still in development, this function is not yet available to consumers, but we should be glad that WhatsApp is working on it as of this release. WABetaInfo