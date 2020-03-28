USC ensuring food supply across country: MD

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Umar Lodhi has said that all utility stores outlets are open across the country to serve specially the marginalized segment of the society.

In a statement issued here, he said at this difficult time when the whole country is locked down, the utility stores are ensuring provision of essential commodities at subsidized rates.

He said sufficient stock of sugar, wheat flour, rice, ghee and pulses is available with the Corporation and on receiving complaints of shortage of such items, swift action is being taken to resolve the problem immediately.

It is important to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday last announced Rs 1,250 billion relief package in a bid to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Out of the total amount, the government announced to provide Rs50 billion to utility stores to provide essential items to the people at subsidized rates.