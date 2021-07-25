ISLAMABAD: The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the fiscal year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

The total exports to the USA during July-June (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 5029.400 million against the exports of US $ 3915.226 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 28.45 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $ 2047.079 million against the exports of $ 1638.544 million last year, showing increase of 24.93 percent.

China as the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 2043.206 million during fiscal year under review against the exports of US $ 1663.962 million during last fiscal year, showing growth of 22.79 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $ 1487.279 million against $ 1588.330 million during last year, showing decrease of 6.36 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $ 1511.227 million against US $ 1302.991 million, the data revealed.

During July-June (2020-21), the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $ 983.295 million against US $ 890.052 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at US $ 1118.093 million against US $982.263 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 801.778 million against US $ 870.920 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at US $ 773.425 million against US $751.921 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at US $ 615.212 million against US $ 695.102 million while the exports to France stood at US$ 435.453 million against US $ 422.144 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at US $ 183.156 million during the fiscal year compared to US $ 178.556 million last fiscal year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $ 311.795 million against US $270.138 million, to Saudi Arabia US $ 465.790 million against US $ 454.420 million whereas the exports to India stood at US $ 3.39 million during the fiscal year against US $ 28.644 million during last year.