WASHINGTON: A US rights monitor sounded the alarm Monday over athletes’ safety at China’s upcoming Winter Olympics after the host threatened “punishment” for anti-Beijing comments.

The Congressional-Executive Commission on China – a group of Washington lawmakers and White House officials – asked US Olympics authorities for an “urgent effort” to protect their sports stars’ free speech rights at the February 4-20 event.

The commission spoke out after Yang Shu, a senior official in the Beijing Games organizing committee, told an online briefing on January 18 that “any behavior or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against the Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment”.

“Given Yang Shu’s statement and the Chinese government’s documented behavior, we urge the USOPC to be vigilant and prepared to defend any Olympians who speak out,” the commission said in a letter to the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The United States, Australia, Canada, and Britain announced in December that they would not be sending official representatives to Beijing, citing the alleged genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghur population, a minority Muslim group in the Xinjiang region.

The countries said their athletes would still participate, but China nevertheless responded angrily, warning Western nations that they would “pay the price” for the protest.