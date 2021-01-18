Norway has expressed concern about the safety of the corona vaccine made by US company Pfizer Inc as 29 elderly people died after being vaccinated.”The latest figure adds six to the number of known fatalities in Norway, and lowers the age group thought to be affected to 75 from 80,” Bloomberg reported.

According to the report while it not yet clear when the deaths occurred, Norway has given at least one dose to about 42,000 people and its efforts have been focused on those considered most at risk if they contract the virus, including the elderly.

Until Friday, the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech SE was the only one available in Norway, and “all deaths are thus linked to this vaccine,” the Norwegian Medicines Agency said.