<!-- wp:image {"width":1045,"height":627} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/62748c040e1ef.png" alt="US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC. \u2014 Reuters\/File" width="1045" height="627"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>WASHINGTON:<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Counter\u00adterrorism<\/a> and border security are the two areas where the United States wants to continue to work with Pakistan, says the US State Department.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Responding to a question about restoring US security assistance to Pakistan, the department\u2019s spokesperson Ned Price said at a Wednesday news briefing that Washington wanted to continue its cooperation with Islamabad in some areas.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe value our bilateral relationship. We want to continue to <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">work together<\/a> in areas where we do have mutual interests with our Pakistani partners,\u201d he said. \u201cThat includes counterterrorism. That includes border security as well.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Commenting on the observation that the situation in Afghanistan had increased terrorist attacks in Pakistan as well, Mr Price mentioned last month\u2019s attack at Karachi University that killed three Chinese and a Pakistani.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWell, at the time, we strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Karachi University,\u201d he said. \u201c<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">We reiterate<\/a> that condemnation today.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Mr Price said that a terrorist attack anywhere was an affront to humanity everywhere, \u201cbut for a terrorist attack to take place at a university, or at a religious site \u2026 \u2014 that is a true affront to mankind\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Another journalist reminded him that the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recently recommended adding India to a list of regular violators and asked if that recommendation would be implemented.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cUSCIRF is an independent commission. It\u2019s not a governmental entity. It does provide recommendations and guidance to the US government,\u201d Mr Price responded. \u201cIt is something that we look at closely as we evaluate conditions of religious freedom or lack thereof around the world.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->