America will provide war-torn Ukraine with long-range missiles.

According to US media reports, according to US President Joe Biden’s plan, Ukraine will be provided with advanced long-range missiles to defend itself in war.

According to media reports, American officials aware of the matter say that some Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) will be provided to Ukraine with a range of up to 300 kilometers, meaning that with the help of these missiles, they can target Russian targets from Ukraine. can make

According to the BBC, at least one Ukrainian missile hit the Russian headquarters of Crimea in the Black Sea on Friday.

The announcement of the United States to give more than 320 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian military officials said the Sevastopol port was attacked with Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain and France, with a range of up to 150 miles.

NBC News and The Wall Street Journal report that US President Joe Biden assured his Ukrainian counterpart at a meeting at the White House on Thursday that he would be provided with some ATACMS missiles.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the most advanced long-range missiles will be delivered to Ukraine in the next few weeks, but the Washington Post says that officials familiar with the matter say that Ukraine will receive TACM missiles will be supplied with cluster bombs instead of single warheads.

However, in this regard, no confirmation or denial has come from the US and Ukraine at the government level.

It should be remembered that the United States has recently announced another 325 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine, which has also been formally approved.

The announcement was made when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with his US counterpart at the White House on September 21.

Under this military aid, the US should provide Ukraine with air defense missiles, HIMARS rockets, Avenger air defense systems, wire-guided missiles, anti-armor systems, and ammunition.

