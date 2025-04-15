ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that the tariffs imposed by the US are not based on solid economic grounds, and the permission for Pakistanis holding UK and US passports to stay in Saudi Arabia for one year without a visa has been temporarily suspended.

According to Express News, a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was held under the chairmanship of Hina Rabbani Khar, in which Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch gave a briefing. She said that a comprehensive review of consular services is being conducted according to the needs of overseas Pakistanis, many consular services have been transferred online through the Ministry of Interior or NADRA. Visa, passport, NICOP and POC related services are no longer available in missions.

He said that overseas Pakistanis now approach embassies for limited services, postal certification facility has been introduced for 126 countries, documents certified by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are now usable without the need for re-certification, the facility of online power of attorney verification was a long-standing need of the missions, QR code facility has been provided on every certified document, through which verification of documents has now become easy worldwide.

He said that the process of shifting diplomatic missions from rented buildings to owned buildings is underway, in the first phase, consideration is being given to constructing residences in places where the land is our property.

Chairperson Committee Hina Rabbani Khar said that we are recommending that you build or acquire embassies and consulates out of rented ones. You have to plan wisely, first plan to build five and then move forward gradually.

Foreign Ministry officials said that earlier, Pakistanis with UK and US passports were allowed to stay in Saudi Arabia for a year without a visa. This facility has been suspended because people used to overstay. This facility will be reintroduced after Hajj. The tariff imposed by the US is not based on solid economic principles, and the Ministry of Commerce is looking into tariff issues.

The Foreign Ministry said that the telephone call between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the US Secretary of State took place in a pleasant atmosphere. The telephone call discussed the economy, counter-terrorism, and US weapons in Afghanistan.

Officials said that the US had indicated a 29 percent tariff. The US government has temporarily lifted the tariff for 90 days. The Pakistani government is making preparations in this regard. The Prime Minister has formed a steering committee on this issue.