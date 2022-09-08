While describing the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected areas as tough tasks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Thursday that the United States’ ongoing support, solidarity, and assistance were essential for the goal.

The government is completely involved in the rescue and relief efforts, the prime minister declared during a meeting with Senior Policy Advisor to the United States Secretary of State Derek Chollet.

He commended Derek Chollet for traveling to Pakistan at a crucial time when the nation was suffering from the worst flood in its history, which had left millions of people homeless and afflicted.

The prime minister informed the visiting dignitary that over 33 million people had been impacted, more than 1,300 people had died, and significant infrastructure, property, and agriculture had all suffered irreparable harm.

He also worried about the anticipated emergence of water-borne infections.

The commitment of Pakistan to strengthen and broaden its ties, particularly in the fields of security, health, combating climate change, trade, and investment, was emphasized by Prime Minister Sharif.

He underlined the necessity for two nations to engage in constructive and ongoing dialogue based on the values of respect, trust, and understanding.

The prime minister urged stepping up international efforts to meet climate goals, including mobilizing climate finance to better address this challenge, while highlighting the catastrophic effects of climate change on the planet.