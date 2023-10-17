Why do US support Israel in complete disregard of the sentiments of the world?

Adlai Stevenson has answered this question. Paul Findley reproduces his point of view in his book “They dare to speak out” . Stevenson writes, “ the Israeli Prime Minister has a lot more influence over the foreign policy of the United States in the Middle East than he has in his own country”.

There are almost 6 million Jewish votes in US. The margin of victory is around 3 to 4 per cent. This vote plays a very important role. Need not to mention is the fact that this community is a wealthy community and a huge money is involved in US elections. Alina Cotta in his book “ Capitalism in all its States” reveals “In 1998 the American senate elections required an advertising budget of 500 million dollars”.

Harry S Truman , the 33rd President of USA , has further unveiled it in 1946 when he said that “ I am sorry gentlemen , but I have to answer to hundreds of thousands of people who are expecting the success of Zionism. I don’t have thousands of Arabs among my electors”. John F Kennedy received 5000000 dollars donation from this powerful lobby and 80 percent vote of the Jews. So he eagerly appointed Klutzink as his advisor.

I L Kenin in his book “ Israel’s defense line” mentions Kennedy saying to Bin Gorion ; I know that I have been elected thanks to the votes of American Jews . I owe my election to them. Tell me what I have to do for the Jewish people”

Kenin also reveals that When Johnson became the President of USA , a top Israeli official said “ Johnson is the best friend the Jewish state has ever had in the Whit House”.

And look what jimmy carter said “ The survival of Israel does not come down to politics . It is a moral duty”

The debate is summed up by Adlai Stevenson ( and don’t forget he himself contested the election for the President of US) “ Practically no decision concerning Israel can be taken , or even discussed . at the executive level, without it being immediately known about by the Israeli government”