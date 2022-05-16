<!-- wp:image {"width":1060,"height":636} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6281b86cbc02d.jpg" alt="Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill on Dec. 7, 2021 in Washington. \u2014 AP\/File" width="1060" height="636"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>WASHINGTON: A senior<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> US lawmaker<\/a> urged the Biden administration on Sunday to rebuild the \u2018incredibly important\u2019 relationship with Pakistan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Senator Chris Murphy, who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, said the two nations should stay engaged with each other in both good and bad times.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAs with every bilateral relationship, there are ups and downs but this one has endured the test of time and I look forward to continuing to grow it for the next 75 years,\u201d he said in a <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">special message<\/a> on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the United States and Pakistan.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan\u2019s US Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan appreciated Senator Murphy\u2019s gesture, noting that he was a true friend of Pakistan on the Hill and a strong advocate of closer US-Pakistan ties.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThis relationship will bounce back with economic content at the centre,\u201d the ambassador added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Senator Murphy pointed out that Pak-US relations were \u2018incredibly important\u2019 and this importance was recognised by the Senate as well. Highlighting the contributions of the US towards socio-economic development of Pakistan, <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Senator Murphy<\/a> said that \u201cwe have devoted significant resources through USAID projects to build up Pakistani democracy and to work together on joint security projects\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->