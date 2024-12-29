THE 2024 has been a consequential year for the US-Pakistan relationship, marked by partnership and progress toward a more prosperous future for both countries. It’s not hyperbole – the numbers speak for themselves.

Together the United States and Pakistan are creating jobs, increasing trade and investment, and growing Pakistan’s economy. The United States remains Pakistan’s largest trade partner, with exports expanding by an average of 11% annually and reaching more than $5 billion in 2023. Total bilateral trade topped $6.3 billion in just the first ten months of 2024, with textiles accounting for more than half of total exports, and the IT sector exports to the United States hitting $1 billion for the first time. In 2025, the resumption of US soy exports to Pakistan will further boost trade, lower food costs and enhance Pakistan’s food security.

US companies are deeply invested in Pakistan. In 2024, more than 80 US companies directly employed 120,000 Pakistanis and indirectly supported the livelihoods of more than a million more. Unlike some international partners, US companies offer high paying jobs, advanced training, bring the best of American technology and innovation, and give back to local communities. For example, PepsiCo invested almost $1.5 billion in Pakistan over five years, localizing its manufacturing and agriculture supply chains while introducing US technology and processes.

The United States has also promoted high quality investment in Pakistan, particularly in innovative start-ups. Through a $16.8 million USAID-funded investment promotion initiative, we’ve improved the investment climate, boosted bilateral trade by $40 million, locked in $14 million in foreign direct investment deals for Pakistani companies and have more than $80 million more in the investment pipeline. In 2025, we hope Pakistan will unlock additional US investment by making bold progress on economic reform. By reducing risk and providing greater certainty to investors, Pakistan can further increase exports and create even more high paying jobs for the Pakistani people.

Through strategic investments in energy, water, agriculture, and infrastructure, our countries are building for the future. US-funded upgrades at the Mangla, Tarbela and other dams have improved electricity access, reliability, and affordability. Increased capacity from US funded upgrades to Mangla alone provides power for an additional two million people and extends the life of the plant for another 40 years.

US investments in smart infrastructure have mitigated floods, restored groundwater, and provided year-round access to clean water for communities, farmers, crops and livestock. In 2024, the United States partnered with organizations like the World Wildlife Fund, Coca Cola Foundation, and the Green Climate Fund to leverage $77.8 million for projects that reduce flood and drought risks across the Indus River Basin.

This year, Pakistani farmers – the backbone of the country’s economy – also benefited greatly from US partnership. A new $24 million Climate Smart Agriculture project provided farmers with improved seeds; modern planting techniques; irrigation, monitoring and harvesting technology; and market access; boosting yields and incomes. Our agricultural partnerships have increased sales by more than $1.47 billion and created more than 100,000 new jobs.

Expanding access to quality healthcare has also been a priority. This year, the United States partnered with Pakistan to combat polio and TB, and strengthened Pakistan’s ability to prevent, detect and respond to disease outbreaks like mpox. Together, we’ve prevented the spread of disease and improved health outcomes by increasing access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation through large infrastructure projects in places like Jacobabad and Peshawar. Since 2022, the United States provided $100 million in lifesaving assistance to 300,000 women and children impacted by acute malnutrition, including more than 486 metric tons of food, and training for 779,000 front-line healthcare workers.

Pakistan’s young people are innovative, enterprising, and inspiring. To empower them to reach their full potential, the United States worked with Pakistan to expand access to high-quality basic education, create new models for school administration, and help more children learn to read. In 2024, the United States and Pakistan completed the Sindh Basic Education Program, a ten-year, $159 million initiative that built 106 schools and provides quality education to more than 80,000 children. Teacher training, research, and new materials promoted literacy and learning. Higher education partnerships fostered joint research and improved academic standards. We also celebrated the 20th year of the Access English Scholarship Program, equipping nearly 30,000 underserved Pakistani youth with critical English and leadership skills. In 2025, we’ll continue to invest in Pakistan’s future through education, English, and exchange programs.

Taken together, these collective achievements demonstrate the strength of our partnership, and our deep and abiding commitment to Pakistan and its people. The United States is invested in Pakistan. Together, we are building the future.