US: In collaboration with Covax, the United States, the single-largest donor of Pfizer & Moderna Covid vaccinations, gave Pakistan another batch of nine million paediatric and adult doses on Friday.

The US Embassy expressed gratitude for the strong bilateral health collaboration that the two nations have shared during the past 75 years of bilateral relations in a press release that was released on Saturday.The US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, was quoted as saying, “The vaccines, supplies, and training we have provided to Pakistan, combined with the knowledge and commitment of Pakistan’s healthcare professionals, will allow our two countries to continue working together to combat Covid-19 and safeguard the health and safety of the Pakistani people.”

According to the press release, financing of an extra $20 million had also been planned to aid with Pakistan’s ongoing immunisation initiatives.

The US government has donated over $70.4 million in direct aid and $13.8 million in kind to Pakistan’s people in their fight against the Covid epidemic since it began.Additionally, the US recently gave four mobile testing facilities totaling $4.6 million to the National Institute of Health (NIH) under USAID, according to a separate statement.

These labs will improve Pakistan’s capacity to identify communicable diseases, particularly in isolated and underserved regions, it was said.The US Embassy also recalled that the tight collaboration between the nations and its medical staff, nurses, and logisticians had led to real, life-saving outcomes.

The statement affirmed that it would continue to collaborate with “Pakistani friends to help develop local capacity and infrastructure to battle Covid and other communicable illnesses,” adding that “every more vaccine delivered boosts our ability to prevent future COVID-19 outbreaks.”

More than 1.2 million N95 masks, 96,000 surgical masks, 52,000 protective goggles, 1 million Covid quick diagnostic tests, 1,200 pulse oximeters, and 200 ventilators were previously given to Pakistan by the US for 64 hospitals throughout the nation.

The US government has also created a national network of illness surveillance and trained over 50,000 healthcare professionals nationwide, including 30,000 women.