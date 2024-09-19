White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Wednesday denied any involvement of the United States in the device explosions in Lebanon.

During media briefing here, he said the US did not want the conflict escalate in the Middle East.

“I want to tell you that we are not involved in the incidents yesterday and today in any way. We want to see war end and everything we have been doing since the beginning has been designed is to prevent the conflict from escalating. We still believe that there is a diplomatic platform, particularly in Lebanon,” Kirby told media.

The spokesperson said the US is involved in intense diplomatic talks to prevent a Lebanon-Israel escalation.

“We still believe that while it is increasingly difficult, and we are certainly no closer to finality to ceasefire deal, and negotiations to get the hostages out is the best outcome and we are pursuing it,” he added.

At least 32 people have been killed, including two children, and more than 2,800 injured as a result of explosion of small communication devices in Lebanon in two days.