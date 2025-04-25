WASHINGTON– State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the United States was monitoring the rapidly changing situation between India and Pakistan very closely after a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam area that killed 27 people and injured several.In a press talk on Thursday, Tammy Bruce said that the US is not taking a position on the status of Jammu or Kashmir for the moment.Bruce opened her briefing with the Pahalgam attack, saying that “As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the US stands with India “ and “strongly condemns all acts of terrorism”.She went onto say that the US also calls for the “perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice”.

Responding to a question on India blaming Pakistan for the attack and whether the US sees Pakistan as behind the attack and is trying to play a role in cooling tensions, Bruce said that it was a “horrible situation” but that this was going to be the “extent of the comments on this” for now.