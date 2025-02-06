MANILA: A US military plane crashed in the Philippines, killing one US service member and three defense contractors. According to a Reuters report, the US military said that a serving US military service member and three defense contractors were killed when their plane crashed in the Philippines. The US military said in a statement that the US military had contracted the plane, which was engaged in intelligence and surveillance support. The report said that the US military did not clarify what caused the crash and what type of plane it was.