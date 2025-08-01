Washington: The US has imposed a 19% tariff on Pakistani exports, while a 25% tariff has been imposed on India.

The US President has signed an executive order on tariffs on various countries. The US has increased the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35%, imposed a 25% tariff on India, a 20% tariff on Bangladesh, and a 15% tariff on Turkey and Israel.

According to a White House spokesperson, a 30% tariff was imposed on South Africa, a 20% tariff on Vietnam, a 15% tariff on Venezuela, a 39% tariff on Switzerland, a 35% tariff on Iraq, a 15% tariff on Japan, a 30% tariff on Libya, and a 40% tariff on Myanmar. The new tariffs will be implemented from today.

US President Donald Trump says that the tariffs were imposed based on trade negotiations, mutual consultations, recommendations, and information.

Senior US officials say that no final decision has been made on the tariff on China, differences with India cannot be resolved overnight, geopolitical differences with India include BRICS and Russia.

It should be remembered that yesterday, a trade agreement was successfully signed between Pakistan and the United States. This agreement was announced by US President Donald Trump through his post on Twitter. The aim of the agreement is to promote bilateral trade, increase market access, attract investment and promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest.