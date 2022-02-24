WASHINGTON: The United States has communicated to Pakistan its position regarding Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Imran Khan heads to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We believe it’s a responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection, to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine,” Price said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, according to the Foreign Office.

They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

The State Department spokesperson also said a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains potentially imminent, adding that Washington has not seen any indication of Russians backing away.

Price told reporters the United States would be willing to engage in diplomacy with Moscow if it shows de-escalation on Ukraine.

Western countries have been warning for weeks about the possibility of the bloodiest war in Europe for decades.