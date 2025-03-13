ISLAMABAD:The US Embassy and the European Union’s ambassador have strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan.In a statement, the US Embassy denounced the attack on Jaffar Express and the hostage-taking of passengers in Kachhi district.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, a group the US has designated as a global terrorist organization.The embassy expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the victims, their families, and all those affected by the tragic incident. It emphasised that the people of Pakistan have the right to live free from violence and fear.

The US reaffirmed its strong partnership with Pakistan, pledging to support the country in ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, standing by Pakistan during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Riina Kionka also condemned the attack in a post on social media platform X, stating, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Balochistan on March 11.”

She extended sympathies to the Pakistani people and the affected families, expressing deep concern for the hostages and calling for their immediate release, as the situation remains uncertain.