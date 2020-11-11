The United States embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday apologised for retweeting an “unauthorised” post about the premier by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal after it sparked outrage on social media.

“The US embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorisation. The US embassy does not endorse the posting or retweeting of political messages. We apologise for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorised post,” the embassy said on its Twitter account.

The whole saga started after Iqbal on Tuesday posted a screenshot on the social networking site of an article by The Washington Post titled “Trump’s defeat is a blow for the world’s demagogues and dictators”.