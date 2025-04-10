Islamabad: PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that the American delegation did not meet Imran Khan in jail. What should the government do if Imran Khan does not want to meet any member of the PTI? Nawaz Sharif had decided not to become the Prime Minister even before the elections.

Speaking on a private TV program, he said that the history of leaders who served thirty, thirty years in prison for principles, ideology, constitution and democracy is a witness that no one has had as many meetings with Imran Khan as they are having. PTI has neither ideology nor principles. Their ultimate goal is only ‘how will the meeting take place’.

He said that according to the prison procedure, the list of visitors is sent to Imran Khan. He decides who he will meet. This is not an issue. The meeting will take place one day or the next.

To a question, he said that all the prominent leaders of PTI consider themselves PTI, do not consider others as PTI, PTI has become a chaotic party that is circling in different orbits.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that Imran Khan has been convincing since day one, standing on the roof and announcing. I had said that he should convince those whom he wants to talk to. ISPR has stated two conditions. One, apologize on May 9, and the second is to hold talks with politicians. But they say that we will not hold talks. Azam Swati has supported my words.

On the PPP’s protest against the construction of canals, he said that the media should investigate. A meeting was held in the President’s House on July 8, 2024. A letter is sent to IRSA from the President’s office on which they start working. The people of Sindh were involved in the entire process. On March 14, 2025, a resolution against canals was passed in the Sindh Assembly. Why was the PPP silent from July 8 to March 14? This matter will go to the CCI.

On President Asif Zardari’s statement regarding opposition to canals, Irfan Siddiqui said that the President must have spoken out of political compulsion in the joint session of Parliament, but the fact is that after the protests of the nationalist parties of Sindh, the PPP had a political need to speak these words.

On the question of any possibility of separation from the government, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the PPP is a party that supports constitutional institutions, not the PTI style of behavior, so there is no such possibility.

On the question regarding the role of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in resolving the Balochistan issue, he said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a tall political leader whom everyone respects, his personality, experience and connections prove to be important in resolving national issues, there are grudges in politics, but when politicians meet, a way to resolve issues is found. Akhtar Mengal is among those mature politicians with whom dialogue can be had.

To another question, he said that people who have climbed mountains will talk with guns, if they shed blood, there will be no negotiations in response.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif had decided not to become the Prime Minister even before the 2024 elections. What will be Nawaz Sharif’s decision regarding the next elections? He cannot say anything on this.