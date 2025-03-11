ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with US Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan Natalie Baker, where they agreed on cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, both sides agreed to promote economic and trade relations, among other sectors.

The statement said that the parties agreed to strengthen economic and trade relations as well as cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism and security.