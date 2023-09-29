America has once again urged India to cooperate with Canada in the investigation into the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh.

His Indian counterpart Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blanken in Washington DC in which the US Foreign Minister urged Jaishankar to cooperate with Canada in the investigation into the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh.

According to media reports, upon reaching Washington, Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar said that it is good to be back in the US capital and is grateful to the US for its cooperation in the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Evidence of Hardeep Singh murder already given to India: Justin Trudeau

According to media reports, the Indian Foreign Minister also met US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan during his visit, regarding which he said in a statement on social media that there has been great progress in the mutual relations between the two countries and we have this year. Discussed future issues.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar is visiting the US at a time when India is facing intense pressure over the killing of Khalistan Movement leader Hardeep Singh in Canada.

After the Canadian Prime Minister accused India of being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh, other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have demanded an investigation from India.

In this regard, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, avoided to shed light on the meeting between the foreign ministers of the US and India in the briefing, but he said that the US has asked India to emphasize its cooperation in the investigation and that Our efforts in this regard will also continue.