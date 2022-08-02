As an assessment of the Keystone Nuclear Treaty got underway at the UN, the United States and its nuclear partners chastised Russia for its “irresponsible and reckless” remarks about possibly using nuclear weapons.

“We call on Russia to quit its irresponsible and hazardous nuclear language and actions, to honour its international commitments,” the US , France, and Britain declared in a statement following Russia’s illegal aggression war on Ukraine that was not provoked.

“As long as nuclear weapons are in existence, they should be used for defence, to discourage aggression, and to avert war. We denounce anyone who would use or even suggest using nuclear weapons for military intimidation, or coercion.



It happens at a time when worries about the proliferation of nuclear technology, particularly in Iran and North Korea, as well as China’s swift buildup of its nuclear arsenal are growing.

India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea are not among the 191 parties to the treaty, even though five major nuclear countries are.The joint declaration declared, “All NPT nations parties and this Review Conferences must make further lowering the likelihood of a catastrophic nuclear war a priority.”

It declared that Iran, which is presently engaged in talks to restrict its nuclear programme, “must never develop a nuclear weapon,” and it urged North Korea to stop all nuclear-related launches and tests.