Famous Indian singer Arjit Singh could not recognize Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the concert, after which he apologized to the actress.

The interesting incident that took place between Pakistani and Indian artists at a musical concert in Dubai was caught on camera, the videos of which have become the adornment of social media.

Mahira Khan is currently in Dubai for the Emmy Gala Awards, while she was spotted at Arijit Singh’s concert yesterday in which the Indian singer admitted that he did not recognize Mahira Khan among the hundreds of fans present at the concert. could

But as soon as he realized that there was a Pakistani superstar in the audience, he introduced the other concertgoers to them and also apologized for the delay in identification.

In the viral video, it can be seen that the Indian singer suddenly stops his concert and addresses the audience and says, ‘You will be surprised to know who is present among us today, let’s introduce them in a good way. Can we move the camera towards them?

Arjit Singh continued his speech and added that I was trying to recognize him, then I remembered that I had sung a song for him, ladies and gentlemen there is Mahira Khan among us, who is sitting in front of me.

The singer added that I was singing ‘Zalima’ from his film and she was standing next to me humming and I didn’t recognize her for which I apologized to her, thank you very much.

On this occasion, Mahira Khan chose a black dress which added to her beauty.

On the other hand, Mahira also shared a short video of this concert on her Instagram account and appreciated the humility of Indian singer Arjit Singh.