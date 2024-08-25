A recent report from the Planning Commission has shed light on the significant challenges plaguing Pakistan’s education system, underscoring the urgent need for reform. The District Education Performance Index, released on Friday, reveals that Pakistan’s education sector is faltering, primarily due to inadequate public financing and subpar teaching quality, which is reflected in the consistently poor learning outcomes of students.

While the report notes some progress in infrastructure development, access to education, and inclusivity—particularly regarding equity and access to technology—these areas still require substantial improvement to reach satisfactory standards. Additionally, governance and management issues, largely due to teacher shortages and frequent bureaucratic changes, continue to hinder the effectiveness of educational institutions.

The report also highlights the stark regional disparities in educational performance. Balochistan and Sindh are identified as the most underperforming regions, while Islamabad and Punjab fare better in comparison. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) shows commendable progress, yet the disparities between provinces remain a significant concern.

Amid Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis, the importance of education in building economic resilience cannot be overstated. With a large portion of the population being of school-going age, the country’s failure to deliver quality education is alarming. An educated and well-trained workforce is essential for driving Pakistan’s economy forward. Without it, the economy will continue to struggle under the weight of a rapidly growing population, unable to achieve the productivity gains needed for sustainable growth.

To address these challenges, public financing for education must become a priority at both the federal and provincial levels. The Planning Commission deserves recognition for its systematic approach to identifying the flaws in the education sector. However, the real test lies in whether the government will act on these findings with the urgency they demand. The insights provided by this index should serve as a valuable tool for monitoring the effectiveness of the proposed reforms and ensuring that Pakistan’s education system can meet the demands of the future.