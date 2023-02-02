The Pink Bus Service was launched at Frere Hall on Wednesday by the Sindh Mass Transit Authority.

The Pink Bus’s first seven days of service in the city, from January 31 to February 7, would be free for women to board, according to Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

In order to ensure women’s protection, cameras were put inside the bus, which also includes female conductors, according to Sohaib Shafiq, project director of the Pink Bus Service.

Eight buses that will run on a single route from Model Colony, Malir to Tower through Sharea Faisal from 7am to 10pm have already been launched. The dedicated bus service will run every 20 minutes during morning and evening rush hours and every hour the rest of the time. Given that the cost is only Rs. 50, it would provide the maximum convenience for college and university students as well as working ladies.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, an Oscar winner, praised the Sindh government’s initiative and was present at the inaugural ceremony. In large cities generally, and in particular in cities where women are encouraged to pursue careers, public transit is crucial for women.