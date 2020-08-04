Unveils new political map is laudable act: SK Niazi

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News Sardar khan Niazi in his renowned talk show ‘Sachi Baat’ said that it is an open secret that Kashmiris want to live with Pakistan and approval of new map including Kashmir from cabinet is a laudable act. He said that Prime Minister and COAS deserve appreciation on this act.

He said that despite using all sorts of brutality at the end India will face defeat in Kashmir, he said that India is already facing hard times from all neighbouring countries and situation in Ladakh is very tense. He further said on the matter of Kashmir political parties have to be on same page, Shahbaz Sharif and Fazl ur Rahman have to play their role on this issue. On that day in 2019, the BJP government abrogated Articles 35-A and 370 of the Indian constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir through a presidential order. Later, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act (2019) divided the former princely state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new law changes the definition of ‘permanent resident’ and allows Indians residing or studying in Jammu and Kashmir to claim permanent residency. Government officials and migrants, as well as their children, will also be provided domicile status. The law will also allow people with a domicile status to apply for local jobs. Guest speaker Air Marshal (R) Masood Akhtar said Pakistan and India have decade old dispute and it should be solved with negotiations. He said that India faced defeat at Ladakh from china, but still India is not learning lessons. He said that Arab countries have to play their role in this reigon. We have to take care of our national interest and make our country strong internally.

Expert on international affairs Fahad masood said India has tense relations with both neighbouring countries. When India will lift curfew from Kashmir it will face massive mass uprising. Pakistan is having good opportunity to highlight Kashmir issue. He further said China has emerged as a great power.