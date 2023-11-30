In the wake of Bilal Pasha’s tragic demise, a haunting pattern emerges within our society. The glorification of such events under the guise of a ‘strong and brilliant tradition’ is a toxic portrayal that demands our introspection. The recent surge in suicides among government officials, each a poignant narrative of despair and loss, poses a grave concern that cannot be overlooked.

Reflecting on Bilal Pasha’s life, a tale of sheer resilience emerges from the humble beginnings of a poor family in Khanewal, Abdul Hakeem. Born as the youngest son in a family where education was a distant dream, Bilal’s journey was a testament to perseverance amidst adversity. His story was one of relentless struggles, from menial jobs to finally conquering the Civil Service examination.

Bilal’s ascent to becoming a civil servant was celebrated as a symbol of hope for those aspiring to transcend social barriers. However, his untimely death shatters the illusion of triumph. It brings to light the harsh realities that lurk behind the scenes – the pressures, the mental toll, and the profound struggles faced by those in the government sector.

The circumstances leading to his decision are multifaceted. Some speculate the weight of professional responsibilities, while others cite the inability to match societal expectations with his newfound status. His separation from his ex-wife, coupled with the demands and stresses of his job, further complicate the narrative.

One poignant revelation is his father’s poignant expression: “My heart wants me to quit my job or take a leave and come home so that I can sleep to my heart’s content.” This statement echoes the unseen turmoil brewing beneath the facade of success. It reveals the hidden burden of expectation and disillusionment.

It’s imperative to reevaluate how we perceive success and mental health. The glorification of a tragic end as an acceptable outcome is not just a distortion but a disservice to the struggles of individuals like Bilal. His story should serve as a stark reminder of the underlying issues that need urgent addressing – the mental health challenges plaguing our society, the dire need for a support system, and the reevaluation of societal pressures.

In moments like these, it’s crucial to redefine success beyond the veneer of achievements. It’s about fostering a culture that prioritizes mental well-being, where accomplishments don’t overshadow the individual’s humanity. Each life lost is a poignant reminder that success and societal expectations must not overshadow the value of mental peace and contentment.

Bilal Pasha’s tragic demise isn’t just a loss; it’s a wake-up call. It’s a stark reminder to reassess our societal values, to empathize with the unseen struggles of individuals, and to create an environment where success is measured not just by achievements, but by mental well-being and contentment.

Let us not glorify tragedies but strive to create a world where every success story is balanced with compassion, understanding, and support for the individual’s well-being.

In the words of Bilal Pasha’s father, “When our days come, death doesn’t drip, you drip in the middle.” Let this poignant sentiment be our guiding light in reshaping our approach toward success, mental health, and societal expectations.