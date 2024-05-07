Islamabad: During the hearing of the case of alleged interference in the judiciary, Jamal Mandukhel remarked that the interference is happening but the government is not doing anything.

In the Supreme Court, a 5-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa is conducting a hearing of the automatic notice on the letter of 6 judges of the Islamabad High Court, in which the attorney general and lawyers from various bars appeared in the court.

During the hearing, the Attorney General said that the written order of the previous hearing has not yet been received, it is necessary to show the order to the Prime Minister to file the government’s response, on this the Chief Justice asked the staff whether the order has been signed, if not. Why not? The court had written the order in the open court, the Attorney General said that if the order is received today, the government will file its response by tomorrow.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court Bar Association also submitted its proposals to the court in which the Supreme Court Bar said that the Bar will never compromise on the independence of the judiciary and that there should be an investigation against those who interfere in the judiciary.

In the suggestions of the Supreme Court Bar, it was said that the Islamabad High Court should have taken contempt of court proceedings for any kind of interference, it is beyond comprehension for the High Court not to take contempt of court proceedings.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Manullah read the part of the order to respond to the federal government on the interference of the intelligence agencies in the judiciary.

The Chief Justice remarked that it is surprising that there are so many lawyers but they cannot come on one page, it is surprising that lawyers cannot come on one page even for the independence of the judiciary, I believe in democracy, the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court. Big organizations are one when the goal is one.

Justice Athar Minullah remarked, 6 judges wrote in the letter that the process of interference is going on and everyone is believing that interference is taking place, all the high courts have highlighted serious issues on political cases in their reports and one high court has said that Said that this constitution has been sabotaged.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel said that interference is happening but the government is not doing anything.

The Chief Justice further said that do you want an investigation or not? I have to say again and again go ahead because there are other people, I am the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council but I am not the Supreme Judicial Council myself but there are other members in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Athar Manullah said that you expect a judge to do what the Supreme Court cannot do, the reality is very different and we all know what the reality is, they are judges of the High Court, they cannot be wrong, let everyone believe that interference. If it happens, tell the remedy which the High Court Judges have said.

Justice Jamal Mandukhel said that we should all agree and give an undertaking that the intervention of lawyers will also be stopped.

Justice Athar Manullah further said that why are we afraid, why don’t we speak the truth, we should recognize the interference in the judiciary, on this the Chief Justice said that I do not agree with this argument, I want to make it very clear, if If so, then you should not sit here, if someone says that, he should go home instead of sitting here.

On the Chief Justice’s remarks, Justice Athar said that I am not saying this, the Attorney General has also said this, I am only focusing on contempt of court.