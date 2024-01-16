A vital question is raised by THE ECP’s recent directive to political parties, which requires at least 5 percent of female candidates for general seats under Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017: why do our political parties only aim to meet the bare minimum when it comes to women’s representation in politics? The compliance deadline set by the ECP is a reminder of the inherent difficulties women confront in Pakistani politics. It is important to guarantee fair representation and involvement in the democratic process rather than merely reaching a quota. One wonders why the standard is to err on the side of the minimum threshold when parties like the PPP and PML-N assert that they have gone above and above this need, while the PTI, in spite of losing its electoral symbol, fielded 20 women out of 234 candidates. It concerns who is represented. The opinions and experiences of women play a crucial role in the formulation of public policy, impacting choices that have an impact on the entire populace. While political parties may be following the law when they restrict the number of female candidates they allow, they are also upholding a system that marginalises the views of women. Both the PPP’s choice to run female candidates in districts where they have a good chance of winning and the inclusion of minority candidates like Bannu’s Saveera Parkash are praiseworthy. It is a positive start, demonstrating a dedication to enabling women to gain seats as well as meeting quotas. .. Similarly, the PML-N’s focus, under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, on women’s engagement in electoral politics is a promising indication. These initiatives, though, ought to be more than just symbolic; rather, they ought to be a component of a bigger plan to assist and promote women in politics. If the ECP instruction had been released sooner, parties would have had more time to include more female candidates in their plans, which would have increased its impact. However, this does not release parties from their need to actively encourage women to enter politics. Political parties should consider this as we approach the general elections: why stop at 5 percent? Why not strive for a more impartial portrayal? The story must change from one of compliance to one of commitment: a dedication to women’s emancipation, gender equality, and the building of our democracy through accurate representation of all societal groups. Women’s voices need to be heard loudly in the corridors of our democracy, and that is exactly what we need to make sure of.