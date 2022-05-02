<!-- wp:image {"width":1041,"height":625} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/626ef73d88873.jpg" alt="MANILA: Indonesia\u2019s Pramudya Kusumawardana (top) and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan in action against Malaysia\u2019s Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh during their Asian Badminton Championships men\u2019s doubles final on Sunday.\u2014AFP" width="1041" height="625"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>MANILA: Unseeded <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Wang Zhiyi <\/a>withstood a late fightback from world champion Akane Yamaguchi to record a stunning victory in the women\u2019s final of the Badminton Asia Championships on Sunday.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Malaysia\u2019s Lee Zii Jia took the men\u2019s title with a 21-17, 23-21 win over Indonesia\u2019s Jonatan Christie \u2014 then tore off his sweaty top and hurled it into the Manila crowd in celebration.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>China\u2019s Wang, ranked 16th in the world, needed treatment on a back injury but hung on to beat the Japanese top seed and defending champion Yamaguchi 15-21, 21-13, 21-19 in 78 minutes of pulsating action that had the raucous crowd rocking.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cI think it\u2019s something I couldn\u2019t have imagined because before the competition everyone including myself didn\u2019t think that I could achieve these results,\u201d the 22-year-old said after winning the biggest title of her young career.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThis was a very difficult match because my opponent is a<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> world-class athlete<\/a>, but I think I was in the right frame of mind to battle her.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cMy goal is to win every competition so I hope I can keep up with these better performances, be resolute and work harder.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>As in her semi-final win Saturday over second seed An Se-young of South Korea, Wang had to recover from the loss of the opening game.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>After levelling the match, the up-and-coming Chinese player looked to be heading for a comfortable victory as she raced into a 16-5 lead in the decider, before nerves and her niggling back kicked in to give Yamaguchi a lifeline.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Japanese player used all her experience to claw her way back as Wang began to make unforced errors and Yamaguchi levelled at 19-19 after a lung-bursting 30-shot rally.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>But Wang, who moments earlier had needed attention from the trainer at the side of the court, summoned up reserves of energy and forced Yamaguchi to go long to set up a first championship point.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Another marathon rally followed, but when Yamaguchi netted, Wang collapsed on her back in exhaustion and elation as she became Asian champion for the first time.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The men\u2019s final was a more straightforward affair with third-seeded Lee mostly in control throughout against Christie, the fourth seed.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Christie fought back in the second game but failed to nail two game points, the 2<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">4-year-old Lee sealing<\/a> the title on his first championship point when his opponent fired wide on a forehand.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Indonesian challenged the out call but a video review confirmed it and Lee collapsed on his back, before tearing off his top and hurling it into the crowd, followed by his racquet.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On a good day for badminton superpower China, they also won the mixed doubles and women\u2019s doubles crowns.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->