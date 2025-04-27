ISLAMABAD : The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has issued a condemnation statement regarding the Pahalgam incident, officially recognising Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory between Pakistan and India.The UNSC condemned the firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir, expressing sympathy and condolences to the affected families. In its statement, the Council reiterated that all acts of terrorism — regardless of the perpetrator, location, or motive — pose a grave threat to international peace and security and are criminal and unjustifiable.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts at the UN successfully influenced the language of the statement. India’s attempt to single out Pakistan failed, as the statement avoided direct attribution, referring only to “all relevant authorities.” The United States had initially proposed the statement, but due to Pakistan’s interventions, disputed terms were omitted.Crucially, Pakistan ensured that the term “Jammu and Kashmir” was included, blocking India’s push to use the word “Pahalgam”, which would have implied the region’s full integration into India.

Additionally, India failed to secure an immediate condemnation. The Pahalgam attack occurred on April 22, but the UNSC’s statement was only issued four days later, on April 26.

A UN official stated that the organisation was concerned about the situation in the region and urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.

It may be noted that in a press statement issued on Friday, the council said “Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,”It urged “all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities.”

Earlier, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the UN continues to follow the situation in the region “with very deep concern”.He said during the regular news briefing in New York: “We again urge both the government of India and the government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further.”