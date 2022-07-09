ISLAMABAD: In his opposing views note on the gubernatorial reference seeking understanding of Article 63A of the Constitution, Judicial Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court observed that giving the prime minister unrestricted power to decide the fundamental rights of the parliamentarians in his party would lead to a culture of civil dictatorship.

By a vote of three to two, the Supreme Court ruled on May 17 that because Article 63A, which dealt with defection, protected the fundamental human rights of the parliamentary party rather than a single representative, the vote cast against party lines should not be considered.

“The vote in the parliament is not the fundamental right of the party, but is a fundamental right of a member, to be exercised in the benefit of the people,” Justice Mandokhail wrote in a 15-page dissenting note on the reference. He reasoned that since the defector was prepared and eager to pay the price for leaving, the political party’s ability to grant its symbol to any candidate in a by-election was unaffected.

No legislator could be stripped of their “sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen” status based solely on a party leader’s pronouncement, and that too without a fair trial or due process, according to Justice Mandokhail.