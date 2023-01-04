The firstborn of the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Aqsa Shahid Afridi, wed last week, and now previously unreleased photos from her Mayon event have gone viral on social media.

Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, the groom Naseer Nasir Khan, and other celebrities can be seen in photos and videos supplied by the event planner.

The venue was converted into a visual extravaganza complete with live flowers, spectacular umbrellas, and other ornamental installations for the wedding ceremonies of Afridi’s daughter.

Bright flowers line every inch of the stadium, from the seating section to the main deck. Complete installations with cascading effects were created, and photos showed Nasir Naseer grinning broadly.

The event coordinator and anyone else who attended the ceremony in Karachi last week did not share any family photos that included the bride.