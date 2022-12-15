QUETTA: More than a dozen people were hurt as a result of indiscriminate firing by Afghan border forces near the Chaman border crossing that targeted civilian areas on the Pakistani side.

At the Chaman border, which connects the western Balochistan region of Pakistan with the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, tensions erupted for the second time in less than a week. Afghan troops randomly fired heavy weapons, killing six Pakistani civilians and injuring 17 others.

As per Levies officials, all hospitals in the district have declared an emergency in order to treat the injured people, who also include women and children.

Gen Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the head of US Centcom, is currently in Pakistan and is slated to lead a group to the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan at the time of the development.

Officials claimed that the Pakistani military responded appropriately to the Afghan forces’ unprovoked shelling.

Prime Minister Shehbaz stated following the incident on December 11 that the killings “deserve the harshest condemnation.”

He issued a statement saying, “The Afghan interim administration should make sure that such incidents don’t happen again.”

The foreign office issued a statement in which it also cautioned that such regrettable situations were not consistent with the cordial relations between the two nations. The Afghan government was also urged to punish the preparers as severely as possible.

Foreign office stated that the protection of bordering residents remained a shared responsibility between the two sides.