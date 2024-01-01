What the state owes its citizens—especially those who have been marginalised for decades—appears to be a crucial question in the wake of the use of force against nonviolent Baloch protestors in Islamabad. The state ought to respond to the Baloch people’s predicament right away because they are involved in a fight for justice and recognition. The Baloch activists have brought attention to the fact that the current movement in Balochistan is a humanitarian catastrophe as well as a political one. Baloch Yakjehti Committee: The people of Balochistan have endured hardships for more than 70 years, with nonviolent protests viewed as a “sin.” Up until August 2023, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances received 9,967 cases. 2,708 of these are from Balochistan, indicating a grave situation that the government can no longer afford to overlook. It’s high time the government realised that fighting ethnonationalist movements with suppression will not work. Balochistan is changing, as evidenced by the present revolt which is driven by youth, urban, middle class, and most importantly, includes women. The division and cycle of violence and mistrust are only strengthened by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial methods. The demonstrators are a force to be reckoned with because of their unwavering demand that these injustices be stopped. Engaging rather than suppressing these protests must be the state’s reaction. Healing Balochistan’s wounds begins with recognising and resolving their complaints. As true democracy requires, we must listen to these educated, youthful voices and give them the power to select their own representatives. The judiciary is essential to the process. Although the Supreme Court’s classification of forced disappearances as a “crime against humanity” is a noteworthy recognition, more has to be done. A judge’s bravery in taking on these problems head-on is necessary for significant reform. Additionally, the state needs to take action to guarantee accountability and openness inside its institutions. The persistence of forced disappearances in spite of task forces and commissions suggests that the crisis’s underlying roots are not being addressed. The state must now give up on its antiquated strategies and switch to a more inclusive, compassionate style of government. It has to move quickly to create pathways of mutual respect and understanding. The chance of lasting estrangement increases with the length of the wait.