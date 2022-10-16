In the by-elections to 8 seats of the National Assembly and 3 seats of the Punjab Assembly, after the polling time ended, inconclusive and unofficial results started coming.

Polling for the by-elections started at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The doors of the stations were closed when the polling time was over.

The number of registered voters in the by-election constituencies is more than 44 lakh. In these constituencies, the candidates of PTI and the 13-party government alliance are facing each other. Chairman PTI Imran Khan himself is a candidate for 7 out of 8 constituencies of the National Assembly.

NA 22 Mardan: Imran Khan (PTI) vs Muhammad Qasim (JUI)

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan won first place with 26 thousand 367 votes, inconclusive result

Maulana Muhammad Qasim of JUI came second with 24,406 votes, inconclusive result

NA 24 Charsadda: Imran Khan (PTI) vs Amil Wali Khan (PDM)

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan ahead with 34 thousand 201 votes, inconclusive result

ANP’s Emil Willi came second with 30,417 votes, inconclusive result

NA 31 Peshawar: Imran Khan (PTI) vs Ghulam Ahmad Bilor (PDM).

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan ahead with 50,200 votes, inconclusive result

ANP’s Ghulam Ahmed Bilor got 27 thousand 969 votes, second place, inconclusive result

NA 157 Multan: Meher Bano Qureshi (PTI) vs Ali Musa Geelani (PPP).

PPP’s Ali Musa Gilani is ahead with 36,638 votes, inconclusive result

PTI’s Mehrabano Qureshi came second with 27,484 votes, inconclusive result.

NA 118 Nankana Sahib: Imran Khan (PTI) vs. Dr. Shazra Mansab Ali (N-League).

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan ahead with 25 thousand 117, unofficial result

PML-N’s Shizra Mansab is behind with 21 thousand 529 votes, unofficial result

NA 108 Faisalabad: Imran Khan (PTI) vs Abid Sher Ali (N-League)

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan ahead with 30 thousand 903, unofficial result

Abid Sher Ali of PML-N came second with 22 thousand 183, unofficial result

NA 237 Karachi Malir: Imran Khan (PTI) vs Abdul Hakeem Baloch (PDM).

Hakeem Baloch of People’s Party is ahead with 15 thousand 122 votes, unofficial result

Imran Khan took 12 thousand 861 votes and came second, unofficial result

NA 239 Karachi Shah Faisal: Imran Khan (PTI) vs Nair Ali (MQM).

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan ahead with 2781 votes, unofficial result

Syed Nairreza of MQM came second with 539 votes, unofficial result

PP 139 Sheikhupura: Muhammad Abubakar (PTI) vs Iftikhar Ahmad (N-League)

PP 209 Khanewal: Faisal Khan Niazi (PTI) vs. Ziaur Rehman (PDM).

Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Khan Niazi came ahead with 33 thousand 186 votes, inconclusive result

Chaudhry Zia-ul-Rehman of Muslim League (N) trailed by 25 thousand 419 votes, the result is inconclusive.

PP 241 Bhawal Nagar: Muhammad Muzaffar Khan (PTI) vs. Amanullah Sattar (NL).

Malik Muzaffar of Tehreek-e-Insaf came first with 32 thousand 173 votes, inconclusive result

Amanullah Bajwa of Muslim League (N) is behind with 25 thousand 836 votes, the result is not final. click here for more