Two men entered the famous Gurdwara “Golden Temple” in Amritsar and attacked people with iron rods. According to Indian media, 5 people were seriously injured in the attack, of which 3 are in critical condition and are feared dead. Police said that two people have been detained from the scene, one of whom is the attacker while the other is his assistant. Police further said that the area was cordoned off before the attack. Investigations are still underway to determine the motive behind the attack. The investigating officer said that the incident took place near the community kitchen or Guru Ram Das Langar, where a large number of people were present. Two Swastarans (volunteers) belonging to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) are also among the injured.