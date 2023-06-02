At Karachi University, unknown persons forcibly took the student along.

Eyewitnesses said that the student of the Urdu department was abducted from the canteen.

For the release of the student, the students started a protest on the main road and blocked the track, resulting in a traffic jam on the main university road.

Due to the protest, the vehicles going towards Safora got stuck and the traffic was diverted from Samama to Johar Chowrangi, but after some time the police managed to disperse the protesting students and the traffic was restored again.