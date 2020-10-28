The University concedes that there had been some unavoidable disturbances this year in light of the worldwide wellbeing pandemic, yet the organization focused on that they trust in a straightforward methodology of tests. As indicated by the understudies, the (UOL) previously deferred the composed online tests of LLB from May to July and afterward rescheduled them again among July and August in light of the fact that the software used to lead the online tests had slammed. In any case, after the tests, the university organization postponed the outcomes, which should be declared before the finish of August, or the beginning of September, however they were at long last announced on October 16, and many students found them devastating.

“According to Risalat Noor Panji confusions surrounding the online examinations schedule of the University of London (UOL), it is believed that around 40 per cent of Pakistani students enrolled in the UOL’s external LLB online program have been marked failed in their exams, while the results of some of the students have been withheld for their assessment offence investigation. The university admits that there had been some unavoidable disruptions this year because of the global health pandemic, but the administration stressed that they believe in a transparent procedure of exams. Said Alhamdulillah I passed my first year and was extremely satisfied with my results however the university of London result was indeed very uncertain this year. As a lot of hardworking students were not given the grades that they actually deserved they worked really hard the whole year for the examinations and were brilliant. But were only given credits or a pass and unfortunately some failed as well this situation does raise a question? Were the grades given to the students really what they deserved? I think not. The plagiarism policy of University of London is also very questionable as a lot of students who relied on their own notes and wrote their own answers without copying or pasting it from anywhere are being investigated under plagiarism charge and results are being withheld. I hope University of London will look into this”

Also other students have reservations on the result of (UOL)

“Nily Sherzai added that The UOL results have been clearly dubious ambivalent, it has caused a lot of disturbance among the International students the fact that we students did not give up on our studies during the worst pandemic COVID-19 and continued with our exams, we were clearly expecting the UOL to be fair with us and mark us according to our hard work despite the difficulties of opting a completely new method of giving exams. Such Bright students who studied their whole year compromised on their health and other priorities are being subject to such obstacle “

Further Waleed Qazi added “I got a Distinction in contract law, but unfortunately failed Public law. It was my strongest subject and i was consistently graded high marks throughout the year. After reviewing my script, I was told by my teacher that it was never a fail paper. It is very unfair for the students like me who had studied the entire year. UOL should take in consideration the view of institutions on these cases and review the matter.”

Salman Naeem said “I was throughout the year told that Criminal law has been strongest suit. I was very confident post-examination that I will at least score a 60. Unfortunately I ended up scoring a 45 which to my understanding does not in any way make any sense. I want to get my paper re-checked but I’m afraid that my marks might get reduced as it has happened with a few students who have shared their experiences on the official discussion forum. I hope the UOL can find a solution to this which unanimously can be agreed upon. The University concedes that there had been some unavoidable disturbances this year in light of the worldwide wellbeing pandemic, yet the organization focused on that they trust in a straightforward methodology of tests. One of other students showed doubts on the result of UOL”.

“Mariam Mir added her views thankfully I passed my first year with good grades and I’m pretty satisfied with my result however many suffered due to uncertainty in results caused by UOL. The results seemed pretty unfair as many deserving and hardworking students did not get the grades they deserved. Moreover, even the plagiarism policy is quite questionable as students who did not copy paste and only wrote from their own handwritten notes have their results waiting too as they are being investigated for plagiarism. Really hoping UOL looks into this matter as many futures depend on it”

Director undergraduate Simon Askey co operated a lot with students as he could but in spite of that result upset the students and their guardians. parents showed reservations on the quality of( UOL) education and also on administration they added we are paying huge amounts of tuition fees our children but result is uncertain so am demanding UOL that take a notice against the result or recheck the paper brilliant student are not satisfied from results of UOL .