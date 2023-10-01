Hindu nationalism spread by the Modi government has become an epidemic worldwide, after tensions in the Indian community have reached the point where American and Canadian universities have also become battlefields, where those who oppose Hindu nationalism have been killed. Threats began to be made.

According to the American newspaper New York Times, after the situation arising on the murder of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nagar, various countries have started monitoring Indian diplomats, nationalist organizations, BJP and RSS.

According to American media, Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nagar has been allegedly killed by Indian secret agents at a time when the gap is growing in the overseas Indian community over the issue of Hindu nationalism.

According to the New York Times, the matter has gone beyond the support and opposition of nationalism in the universities of America and Canada to threats and now temples and gurdwaras are also being damaged.

According to the American newspaper, Narendra Modi’s ‘Hindu first’ policy and growing culture of intolerance has spread like an epidemic in Indian communities around the world, deepening the historic divide between Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs.

According to the New York Times, it is now visible in city councils, school boards, cultural events and educational circles.

According to an American newspaper report, due to the harassment of scholars, researchers in the universities of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom have minimized the focus on religion and society in India.

According to the newspaper, the Modi government enacted laws based on hatred against religious minorities, while Modi’s supporters are involved in mass killings of minorities, but they get a free pass.

The New York Times said that the international community is also silent on this issue because India has been given a position opposite to China.