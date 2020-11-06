ISLAMABAD : Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said that universities must promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation. He stated this during a meeting with President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi who called on him. On the occasion, Federal Minister for Education felicitated Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as IIUI’s President and wished him luck for achieving the set goals. While appreciating the role of IIUI in society building and services, Shafqat Mehmood assured of maximum support to IIUI. He said universities must be given opportunities for linkages. Talking on bilateral relations, the Minister said that Pakistan gave great importance to relations with Saudi Arabia as both are time tested friends. He added that brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia go back decades and those are getting stronger by every passing day. During the meeting, issues of mutual interests including sharing experiences in distance learning, initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in societies building were discussed. Earlier, IIUI President briefed the Education Minister on IIUI’s vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence. IIUI President vowed that he will be in the leading ranks to seek guidance and extending cooperation with the ministry as per aspirations of the Minister for improvements in higher education. Dr. Hathal said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its ties with the universities across the world.