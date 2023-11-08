Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole ever. This black hole was discovered using various telescopes of the American space agency NASA. Scientists estimate that this black hole came into being 470 million years after the Big Bang.

According to a statement released by NASA, the black hole formed at the beginning of the universe has never been observed before, which may be 13.2 billion years old.

This black hole can be 10 to 100 million times more massive than our Sun.

Scientists said that this is not the biggest black hole in the universe, but such a large size of a black hole formed in the early epoch is unusual.

He said that the creation of such a large black hole at the beginning of the universe reveals a lot.

They believe that this black hole was formed by the explosion of a huge cloud of gas.

He said that the time span of black hole expansion is very short, so it means that the black hole expanded very fast or was that big, to begin with.

This black hole was discovered using the James Webb and Chandra observatory telescopes.

The results of this research were published in the journal Astronomy.

What is a black hole?

It should be noted that one of the mysteries of the universe is the mysterious black hole, which scientists are struggling to know and understand.

A black hole is the mystery of the universe that has been given many names, it is called the passage from one universe to another, and sometimes it is called the pit of death.

Any star becomes a black hole when all its matter is trapped in a small space. If we were to squeeze our sun into a space the size of a tennis ball, it would turn into a black hole.