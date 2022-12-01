GENEVA: In light of the fact that tens of millions more people are anticipated to require humanitarian relief in 2023, the United Nations and its allies launched an appeal on Thursday for a record $51.5 billion in funding.

In 68 countries, 339 million people are expected to require assistance in 2019, according to the UN Global Humanitarian Overview.That equates to around 4% of the world’s population or the whole population of the United States.

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, cited the conflict in Ukraine and the drought in the Horn of Africa in saying that “humanitarian needs are startlingly high, since this year’s harsh events are spilling into 2023.”

“Our appeal offers a lifeline to those who are about to lose everything,”

Conflict and climate change have fueled a displacement crisis that has resulted in the eviction of over 100 million people from their homes.

According to the research, food shipments have been hampered by the nine-month conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and 45 million people in 37 countries are currently in danger of starving.

The appeal for this year is a 25% improvement over last year.

However, the numerous crises are already placing a strain on donor funding. According to data as of mid-November, the United Nations will have its largest funding gap ever with only about 53% of its appeals funded in 2022.