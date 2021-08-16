KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has felicitated State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir on the proposed launch of the SME Aasan Business Loan Scheme.

According to a statement issued on Monday, Unisame President Zulfikar Thaver said that it is reported that the central bank will launch the SME Aasan Business Loan Scheme for up to Rs10 million loan without collateral and eight banks will be selected for the purpose. He said it is learnt that the markup rate will be 9 percent per annum inclusive of the handsome bank spread of 8 percent for the banks coming forward to offer services under the scheme.

Thaver said that this is indeed a big step to facilitate the sector and Unisame is proud of the SBP’s positive initiative. The State Bank of Pakistan has played a positive role during the pandemic and rescheduled loans and influenced commercial banks to facilitate the sector beyond expectations, he added.

Now, this step will facilitate the SMEs and enable the banks to offer SME Aasan Business loans will go a long way in the development of the sector, he further added.