LAHORE :JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has warned that if the government does not stop to take unilateral decisions, it will lead to political ‘unrest’ in the country.Talking to the media, the JUI-F emir said the incumbent government did win election, adding the state is in danger.“In this current situation, Nawaz Sharif could play an important role. The rulers insisted the JUI-F on joining the government. Bitterness in relations between the PTI and JUI-F has reduced. We will decide to launch a movement after Eid, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said.

We are thinking for the country even sitting in the opposition, but why the rulers are not taking into account the interests of the country, the veteran politician said.He said the people are annoyed with the rulers, adding in such situation the country could not run.