ISLAMABAD: The shopkeepers of the majority of meat shops at Atwar Bazaar are playing with the lives of public by providing unhygienic meat to the customers as the relevant authorities are not paying due attention to this serious issue.

The departments concerned are not starting any kind of action against such shopkeepers who are careless about the people’s lives.

When asked the Capital Development Authority’s officials present at the bazaar about this issue, they said they can’t do any action in this regard. When pressed further, they were seen reluctant to talk before a media person.

When NNI asked a shopkeeper about any action taken by CDA’s officials, he said no such action is taken in this regard.

A citizen, Tahir Usman said the government should ensure that only hygienic and properly readied meat is sold in the market.

A number of citizens were of the view that the main focus of the shopkeepers is only to sell maximum meat, adding the issue of sale of unhygienic meat has not been given due attention.

The basic thing for a human being is his/ her health because it is the pivot where all dots of a man’s life connect with one another so there is no denying in the fact that a person will not torment his health to a dead end. NNI